‘Ultimate Citizens’ movie & filmmaker, ‘Crossing the Line’ book & author, yoga in the park, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

Here’s the highlight list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOOD DRIVE: The almost-daily summer food-donation drive continues at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – you can drop off nonperishable items until noon.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

BORDER BOOK AUTHOR AT C & P: Author Sarah Towle is at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 4-6 pm to talk about her new book addressing a very timely issue:

Just when the debate could not be more divisive, deceptive, or disturbing, Sarah Towle‘s “Crossing the Line: Finding America in the Borderlands” offers a timely, urgent, and engaging exposé of the human costs of US immigration policies and practices. Join Sarah and West Seattle family and friends at C&P Coffee Company for readings and discussion of the US deterrence to detention to deportation complex that is failing everyone — save the demagogues and profiteers who benefit from it.

More info in our calendar listing.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (but donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Listening party for David Bowie: Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, 6 pm, free, all ages, “exclusive freebies while supplies last.”

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. One night only, travel-trivia fundraiser for Crooked Trails, 6 pm at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW) … At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

‘ULTIMATE CITIZENS’ SCREENING: As previewed here, West Seattle filmmaker Francine Strickwerda‘s award-winning film Ultimate Citizens“ is being shown at the Admiral Theater, 6:30 pm, presented by the Lafayette Elementary Ultimate Frisbee team, including a filmmaker Q&A.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:30 pm online meeting focusing on endorsements; registration link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

YOGA IN THE PARK: Two West Seattle teachers begin a series of Wednesday night outdoor-yoga events at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle), 7:30 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

