TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday toplines

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, June 13 – one week until summer solstice (1:50 pm June 20).
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Mostly sunny, high in the upper 60s.. Today’s sunrise was at 5:11 am again – earliest of the year, and won’t change until June 22 – while sunset will be at 9:08 pm.
BOAT RAMP ALERT
Might get busy this morning at/around Don Armeni Boat Ramp – spot-shrimp fishing will be open again, just for a half-day, 9 am-1 pm.
LAST FULL DAY OF SCHOOL FOR MANY
Tomorrow is the last day of school for many local parochial and independent schools, and it’s generally a short day. (A few schools are already out, including Explorer West Middle School [WSB sponsor] and Summit Atlas.)
ONGOING ROAD WORK
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:
*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work.
STADIUM ZONE
Mariners host the White Sox one more time, 6:40 pm, going for a sweep of the series.
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is. … Note that WSF is holding two online systemwide community meetings next week.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Low bridge: Here’s the main view:
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
1st Ave. S. Bridge:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
