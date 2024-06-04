Town Hall about youth substance use, Transportation Levy hearing, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Flowers before the rain, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are the highlights for the rest of your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Looking for an indoor playspace for your little one(s)? Drop in Tuesday and Thursday mornings 9 am until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CONVERSATION AND FRIENDSHIP CORNER: 1-2:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon):

Share stories in a friendly group to build connections, enhance skills and confidence for deeper friendships and learn to enjoy whole-hearted and open discussions to eliminate loneliness.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, also at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can go downtown or watch live via Seattle Channel.

TRANSPORTATION LEVY PUBLIC HEARING: The second and final public hearing devoted to comment on the proposed Transportation Levy – which District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka proposes amending and further expanding – is at 4:30 pm, and the agenda explains how to participate, in person or online.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

‘READY FREDDY’ PREP PARTY: Just in Case Disaster Preparedness Services (WSB sponsor) invites you to another free Ready Freddy Prep Party, this time at 6 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW(, as your next step toward being ready – just in case. RSVP required – go here.

TOWN HALL ON YOUTH SUBSTANCE USE: All welcome, 6 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW):

An open forum where community members can come together to talk about youth substance-use prevention efforts, ask questions, and share thoughts and concerns. There will be a training on how to use naloxone, a medication to help reverse an opioid overdose. Sponsored by Westside HEY Coalition and SW Seattle Youth Alliance, King County, Washington Health Care Authority, and Seattle Public Schools.

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: The series continues, and you can start at any time. 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Bring your friends! Meet new ones! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

LEARN TO LEAD … and to communicate more clearly, among other benefits of participating in Toastmasters 832‘s online meetings. 6:30 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP so you can get the link.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

Event coming up? Are community members invited? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!