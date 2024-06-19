SUMMER: Four unique free (or almost) camp opportunities, from fish to football

(Tonight’s sunset, photographed by Carol Ann Joyce)

Summer officially arrives tomorrow afternoon. By Friday night, everybody’s out of school. But if you haven’t totally scheduled the entire summer yet, these four free/low-cost possibilities might be of interest:

FREE ONE-DAY ENVIRONMENTAL CAMP FOR ALL AGES: Puget Soundkeeper sends word of an intergenerational day camp as part of its Salmon and Legacy Debris Project (individual youth or adults, parents with kids, or grandparents with grandkids are all welcome!). This is happening in West Seattle, at Heron’s Nest Outdoor Education Center (4818 Puget Way SW):

Join Puget Soundkeeper for a free, one-day-only intergenerational summer camp on Saturday, July 13th from 10 AM to 4 PM! Come explore the connections between salmon, stormwater, and tires with Puget Soundkeeper and Heron’s Nest! Some things to look forward to include exploring examples of green stormwater infrastructure; experimenting with DIY stormwater filters; learning about the natural and industrial history of the Duwamish River; and learning to navigate by scent, just like a migrating salmon! Rumor has it we may be making edible Grattix boxes as an afternoon snack! If you are interested, signup will be on a first come, first serve basis. Here is the registration link

WEST SEATTLE HS YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: This is also on July 13, 10 am-noon at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW), free to the first 100 kids to register, open to students who will be in K-8 as of this fall.

“Non-contact skills and drills” are promised, with West Seattle HS coaches and players. Here’s the registration form.

SOCCER CAMP: Also at Hiawatha, 10 am-noon this Saturday and Sunday (June 22-23), Dream Wings Youth Soccer Foundation is offering a two-day soccer camp for $10, ages 7-10. Here’s the registration form.

CRIME SOLVERS CAMP: SPD is offering a one-week camp for middle schoolers, July 22-26, noon-5 pm each day, in SODO:

The Relational Policing Innovation Team at the Seattle Police Department, in partnership with the City of Seattle Attorney’s Office and Target, are thrilled to announce our Crime Solvers Youth Camp this summer! Our aim is to educate and inform the campers about the criminal justice system from start to finish through a multitude of different topics and diverse presenters. Throughout the week of programming, we will be walking our campers through an entire case, starting with CSI evidence gathering, teaching about witness/suspect interviewing, trial prep and a mock trial jury, alongside presentations on other safety topics and specialty units. This unique experience, tailored specifically for Seattle Public Middle School students, aspires to bridge an educational gap between students and the court system to explore a better understanding of our judicial system together! Here is the link to the application.

Here’s the flyer. Registration is open through the end of this month.