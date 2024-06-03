SPORTS: New locally based collegiate baseball team Seattle Samurai to debut Thursday

First the DubSea Fish Sticks … now the Seattle Samurai: Another locally based collegiate baseball team is about to debut. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

The Seattle Baseball Group, LLC announces a new collegiate summer baseball team based out of West Seattle. The Seattle Samurai has been accepted as an expansion team into the Pacific International League (PIL), where they will be competing in a limited schedule against other PIL teams including games against the popular DubSea Fish Sticks out of White Center. In addition to the current college players on the roster, there are many graduating seniors from our own Washington 3A State Champions West Seattle High School baseball team as they prepare to head off to their college baseball careers in the fall.

“The Seattle Samurai is a much needed organization to provide more opportunities for college baseball players to compete in the Seattle area through the Summer,” said Mark Terao, Seattle Baseball Group, LLC CEO. “Seattle has a large amount of college baseball players that are looking to keep their game fresh during the off-season and the Seattle Samurai will provide them with this opportunity and strive to provide them with a quality experience to help them improve their game.”

The Seattle Samurai roster will be comprised of current college players along with graduating high school seniors committed to play in college this coming fall. Many of the graduating high school players are from our own 2024 Washington 3A State Championship team from West Seattle High School. As an expansion team this first year, the Samurai will be playing a limited schedule but will attempt to get in 14-20 games this summer. The team will be led by experienced coaches starting with their Head Coach Jacob Terao, who just finished up his 2nd year coaching at Hendrix College in Arkansas, along with the assistant coaches Nate Santiago (Centenary College, Bellevue CC, Pierce CC and Edmonds CC) and Ryan Ramsower (Lower Columbia, Utah State [SB] and Maggie Gallagher Baseball for All).

The Seattle Samurai strives to provide a great competitive baseball environment for the Seattle community to come out and enjoy. By establishing itself in the Seattle area they will look for ways to support the local youth in the community. Go Time Athletics Indoor Baseball Facilities, located in Georgetown and West Seattle, will be the home for the Seattle Samurai baseball team. Go Time Athletics is also the home of Washington Baseball Academy with select baseball teams ages 8U-18U.

Seattle Samurai home games will be held at local Seattle baseball fields including Mel Olson Stadium in White Center and a game against the DubSea Fish Sticks at University of Washington Husky Baseball Stadium on July 21st at 5:00pm. The first game of the season will be June 6th (this Thursday), game start 3:30 pm at Mel Olson Stadium in White Center against the Northwest Honkers. Seattle Samurai home games admission $5, kids 13 and under free. For our complete schedule visit us at www.seattlebaseballgroup.com