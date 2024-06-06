Silent Book Club, low-low tide, free family fun, more highlights for your West Seattle Thursday

(WSB photo, Alki during Wednesday’s low-low tide)

Here are highlights of what’s happening in the hours ahead!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Need plants? The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MEDICARE INFO: Cut through the confusion with this educational presentation, 11 am at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.4 feet at 11:21 this morning (here’s the monthly tide table). Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks, 9:30 am-1:30 pm.

LUNCH & LEARN ABOUT YOUR HEALTH: Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor) continues its free online series of lunch-and-learn online events, this time with easy steps you can take to support recovery from “long COVID.” 12:30-1 pm, RSVP and more info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – drop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Levantine Cuisine.

FUN FAIR: Free family celebration at West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW) back playground, 5-7 pm, presented by the West Seattle Public School Equity Fund.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

FREE ROLLER SKATING: Summer-kickoff event, 5:30-8 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

PIANO BAR: Music and merriment at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) with Larry Knapp and friends, doors open at 6:45 pm, music starts at 7.

SILENT BOOK CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: It’s your monthly night to read with others at your choice of a long list of cool local venues, 7 pm.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

COMMUNITY MEETING: North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting for people in White Center and vicinity, 7 pm, online – agenda and connection info is in our calendar listing.

‘WWE: THE MUSICAL’: Student-written/directed/performed “satirical musical” at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), doors at 7 pm, show at 7:30 pm, last performance! Admission free, charity donations encouraged.

‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm opening performance for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!