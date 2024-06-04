RETURNING: Taste of West Seattle! Restaurants and other food/drink businesses can sign up ASAP to be part of this food-bank benefit

It’s the most delicious fundraiser of the year – the Taste of West Seattle – and the West Seattle Food Bank will present it on September 19 this year. Though that sounds far away, WSFB is looking for restaurant participants right now to meet planning deadlines – here’s the announcement we just received:

Back again this year: The Taste of West Seattle!

West Seattle Food Bank invites restaurants, wineries, breweries, bakeries, and more to participate in the Taste of West Seattle 2024!

Our local, community-based food fair is the largest event of its kind in West Seattle and will again be at the Hall at Fauntleroy on Thursday evening, September 19, 2024. Featuring food and drink from over 30 different restaurants, breweries, wineries, coffee shops, bakeries, chocolatiers, specialty food stores and more! This event draws a sell-out crowd of 500 people from throughout King County. All proceeds from the event go directly to support the West Seattle Food Bank’s most needed programs and services.

Attendees vote on entries into categories such as “Best Veggie”, “Best Beverage” and “Best Meat Dish”. YOUR BUSINESS COULD BE THE WINNER and have bragging rights all year!

Businesses participating donate 300-500 samples to serve at the event and have 1-2 staff members serving from 5-9 pm on Thursday, September 19th, but there is no cost to enter the contest.

Participation in this event brings us closer to our vision of a community where our neighbors have access to the essential necessities of living, including food, shelter, and clothing. Nearly 20,000 residents of our neighborhood will receive assistance from the West Seattle Food Bank over the next year. Your involvement can make a profound difference in ensuring we have adequate resources to meet this critical need, while promoting your business to our donors and community!

For more information or to sign up, please contact Robbin Peterson – robbin@westseattlefoodbank.org