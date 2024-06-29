UPDATE: SWAT response closes Delridge Way

(Added: Traffic camera screengrab, 10:30 am)

10:21 AM: Thanks for the tips. Avoid the Delridge/Brandon vicinity – major police response reported per readers, including SWAT. Both directions of Delridge are blocked. Metro says RapidRide H Line is routed off Delridge between Genesee and Orchard. We’re headed that way to find out more.

10:39 AM: Our crew has just arrived in the area and reports that Delridge is blocked from Findlay to Brandon. … This is all focused on someone in a unit at Cottage Grove Commons.

10:46 AM: We don’t know yet what started all this but the person they’re after is described as wanted for felony harassment. Our crew at the scene reports the SWAT officers have used a flashbang and are making loudspeaker announcements asking the suspect to come out. A K9 team is standing by as well. (They have to warn the suspect about that as well.)

11:15 AM: A nearby resident tells us the suspect broke out one of his windows earlier today and started throwing stuff out onto the street.

11:21 AM: Now, our crew reports, the PA announcements are telling the suspect he’s under arrest (once in custody) for property damage and resisting arrest. Again, street blocked and buses diverted in the area.