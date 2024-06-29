West Seattle, Washington

29 Saturday

UPDATE: SWAT response closes Delridge Way

June 29, 2024 10:21 am
3 COMMENTS
(Added: Traffic camera screengrab, 10:30 am)

10:21 AM: Thanks for the tips. Avoid the Delridge/Brandon vicinity – major police response reported per readers, including SWAT. Both directions of Delridge are blocked. Metro says RapidRide H Line is routed off Delridge between Genesee and Orchard. We’re headed that way to find out more.

10:39 AM: Our crew has just arrived in the area and reports that Delridge is blocked from Findlay to Brandon. … This is all focused on someone in a unit at Cottage Grove Commons.

10:46 AM: We don’t know yet what started all this but the person they’re after is described as wanted for felony harassment. Our crew at the scene reports the SWAT officers have used a flashbang and are making loudspeaker announcements asking the suspect to come out. A K9 team is standing by as well. (They have to warn the suspect about that as well.)

11:15 AM: A nearby resident tells us the suspect broke out one of his windows earlier today and started throwing stuff out onto the street.

11:21 AM: Now, our crew reports, the PA announcements are telling the suspect he’s under arrest (once in custody) for property damage and resisting arrest. Again, street blocked and buses diverted in the area.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: SWAT response closes Delridge Way"

  • Brant June 29, 2024 (10:37 am)
    Unsure if this is related but just saw late model Ford sedan parked oddly (too near intersection, flashers on and door open) near Delridge and 23rd headed south. Car had no one visible and my be abandoned.

    • WSB June 29, 2024 (10:50 am)
      Thanks. The person they’re after is inside a unit at Cottage Grove Commons right now so probably not but that car sounds worth phoning in to 911 or at least Parking Enforcement.

  • Sage K. June 29, 2024 (11:10 am)
    I was wondering if that big boom was a flashbang. Thanks for being on top of things.

