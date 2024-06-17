Meet South Seattle College’s new president: Dr. Monica Brown

South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) has a new permanent president on the way. a year and a half after Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap moved up to become interim (then permanent) Seattle Colleges chancellor. Here’s the announcement from SSC:

Dr. Monica Brown, a higher education leader with over 18 years of progressive leadership experience, has been named South Seattle College’s next permanent president. After a nationwide search, Dr. Brown was named to the position by Seattle Colleges Chancellor Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap and will start on Aug. 1, 2024. Dr. Sayumi Irey, who led SSC as acting president over the past academic year, will return to her role as vice president of instruction on Aug. 1.

“Dr. Brown is a dedicated leader and comes ready to deeply engage in the work we have begun to evolve into an anti-racist college, and address issues of equity in all areas of the college community,” Chancellor Rimando-Chareunsap said. “I know she is looking forward to get to know the South community and our region.”

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to join the Seattle Colleges family,” Dr. Brown said. “I look forward to being part of a community of educators and learners who are passionate about student success. Anticipating my arrival at South Seattle College, I am excited to collaborate with the exceptional faculty and staff to propel our equity initiatives and achieve our student success objectives. Together, we will continue to create a vibrant and inclusive college experience – one that empowers every student to thrive academically, socially and personally. My commitment is to ensure that South Seattle College remains a place where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

Dr. Brown brings nearly two decades of progressive leadership experience in the community college environment and eight years at the senior level to her new role at SSC. She has worked at four-year and two-year institutions with diverse student, faculty, and staff populations. Her eclectic background derives from her experiences in academic affairs, continuing education and student affairs.

In 2003, she started her tenure at Montgomery College, a multi-campus institution in the suburbs of Washington, DC, with a diverse population of 43,000 credit and non-credit students representing more than 155 nations, where she most recently served as the senior vice president for student affairs.

Dr. Brown earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Morgan State University, a master of arts in counseling from Trinity College, and a bachelor of arts from Georgetown University.

She will become South Seattle College’s eighth permanent president since the college opened in 1969.