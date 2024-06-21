Low-low tide, skate comp, soccer clinic, timeshifted solstice-sunset watch, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Osprey, photographed on the West Seattle shore by Stewart L.)

Highlights for the first full day of summer, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: The next series of low-low tides begins today with -2.6 feet at 11:07 am, and even lower the next three days. Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are out, too, until 12:30 pm today at Lincoln and Constellation Parks.

LOUD N PROUD: Pride street party on SW 98th in White Center, noon-5 pm.

STOMPED SKATE COMPETITION: Rescheduled competition with 50 skaters happens 2-6 pm at Delridge Skatepark (Delridge/Genesee) – details in our calendar listing.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MODE BENEFIT AT THE SKYLARK: “School’s Out” benefit for Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) must-move-because-of-light-rail fund. 5 pm doors, 6 pm music, all ages, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

POP-UP ART SHOW: 5-7 pm reception opens the “Feather in the Wind” multi-artist show in the space above Alki Arts (6030 California SW).

SOCCER CLINIC WITH JUNCTION FC: 6-8:30 pm, youth soccer players are invited to a clinic with West Seattle Junction FC players and coaches, on the south end of Delridge Playfield (4458 Delridge Way SW). $65 per player; register here.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Monthly incubator night, sign up at 6, perform at 6:30, at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly event at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

SEE ‘CLYDE’S’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – “In this 2022 Tony Award®-Nominated Best Play, creating the perfect sandwich is the shared quest of the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of Clyde’s, a truck-stop cafe.” Find the ticket link and more info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT JARAYS: Live band Creation, no cover, ~8 pm, at Jarays Grill and Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

TIMESHIFTED SOLSTICE-SUNSET WATCH: One day after the solstice, the sun should still line up with the path and marker at Solstice Park, and expert skywatcher/educator Alice Enevoldsen will be there tonight to explain, 8:30-9:30 pm, with sunset around 9. (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, upslope)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Tonight it’s DJ Joey Roxville, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” returns at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Sinister Six, The Fauxs, Appaloosa​. $18 cover, $5 skate.

YOU’RE THE STAR: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!