HELPING: Food drive starting tomorrow; two volunteer work parties this past week

Tonight, three notes about helping – one way you can do it, two ways others did it earlier this week:

FOOD DRIVE: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive starts tomorrow (Sunday, June 9):

This June, we are launching our annual Summer Food Drive. Our mission is to combat hunger, and we can’t do it alone. We’re teaming up with both our local community and the White Center Food Bank. This initiative not only provides immediate relief to those in need, but also fosters a sense of unity and shared responsibility in our community. So join us this summer, and let’s fight hunger together! Please contact Susan Oatis to learn more: susanoatis1@gmail.com

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY: At Pigeon Point Park, dozens of volunteers joined the Green Seattle Partnership, DNDA and others at a mega-work party this past Wednesday to commemorate World Environment Day.

This site is part of the West Duwamish Greenbelt, Seattle’s largest contiguous forest. Art was incorporated into Wednesday’s activities:

DNDA has many other volunteering opportunities coming up as part of its work to synergize art, nature, and community – check out the calendar here.

CENTENNIAL TLC FOR THE MOUNT: Providence Mount St. Vincent sent this photo from a Day of Service there on Friday involving volunteers from both Deloitte and Providence:

The Mount says more than 70 volunteers participated, working around the grounds on “shared spaces, gardens, and residential rooms”; this was part of The Mount’s centennial celebration and Deloitte’s “Impact Day.”