HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk night for June 2024!

The June West Seattle Art Walk is happening right now, all over the peninsula! Here’s the map/list of this month’s participants, with detailed previews here, and this month’s Art of Music lineup – three free mini-concerts 6 pm-7:45 pm – here. Our first stop of the night, West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) in North Admiral:

Bri High is the featured artist – she works in acrylic on canvas. Also at WSG, Lora Radford with her Wild at Heart pop-up:

She’s selling a variety of slip-cast-concrete items – functional art. A bit further south at 2237 California SW, Hawthorne Massage and Self-Care is featuring multimedia artist Cat Brooks:

To Cat’s left is a digital painting titled “Lilies from the Market” – created, Cat says, with tech tools “while I was sitting on the couch!” We’re off next to The Junction. Most Art Walk receptions – including the ones we’ve stopped at so far – are on till 8 pm, though some run later.