HAPPENING NOW: First-ever Alki Community Summer Celebration

Happening until 8 pm on the north end of Alki Playfield, it’s the first-ever Alki Community Summer Celebration, presented by the Alki Community Council, whose vice president Lindsay Pearsall and president Charlotte Starck were on stage between bands when we stopped by.

Community groups and city departments are there with information and more – Seal Sitters provides an opportunity to learn about sea life:

And don’t miss the chance to comment on the design of the play area at the south end of the playground, which will be overhauled with the future school-construction project. We’ll add a few more photos later.