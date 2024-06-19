West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash in Fauntleroy

June 19, 2024 11:53 pm
11:53 PM: SFD and SPD are headed to 47th/Wildwood, just southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, for a report of a flipped-car crash. Everyone in the vehicle is reported to have already gotten out, so no “rescue” response is expected. At least one other vehicle is reported to have been involved.

12:07 AM: Actually a car-on-side crash, per the reader who sent that photo. The other car may have been parked, officer/dispatch communication indicates. No serious injuries reported so far.

12:16 AM: They’re arresting the driver, a woman in her 20s.

  • Derek June 20, 2024 (12:21 am)
    Things like this constantly and people have the gall to gripe about pedestrian and cyclist protections from these destructive giant pieces of metal moving high speed. 

