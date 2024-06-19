UPDATE: Car-on-side crash in Fauntleroy

11:53 PM: SFD and SPD are headed to 47th/Wildwood, just southeast of the Fauntleroy ferry dock, for a report of a flipped-car crash. Everyone in the vehicle is reported to have already gotten out, so no “rescue” response is expected. At least one other vehicle is reported to have been involved.

12:07 AM: Actually a car-on-side crash, per the reader who sent that photo. The other car may have been parked, officer/dispatch communication indicates. No serious injuries reported so far.

12:16 AM: They’re arresting the driver, a woman in her 20s.