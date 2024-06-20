UPDATE: Fire response in Morgan Junction

7:11 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to Cal-Mor Circle apartments at 6420 California SW. Updates to come.

(Added: This photo and next, by Tim Durkan)

7:14 PM: SFD says the fire’s on the fourth floor.

7:18 PM: SFD says it’s a kitchen fire that may have extended further – so far they haven’t found any victims in or near the unit where it started.

7:27 PM: Firefighters report the fire is out and that it did not extend beyond the unit where it started.

7:30 PM: SFD tells our crew at the scene that no one was hurt.

7:50 PM: Since it was a major response, it’ll take a while to clear out. Kelly at California/Graham says buses are queued up waiting to get through.