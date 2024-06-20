West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire response in Morgan Junction

June 20, 2024 7:11 pm
7:11 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a full response to Cal-Mor Circle apartments at 6420 California SW. Updates to come.

(Added: This photo and next, by Tim Durkan)

7:14 PM: SFD says the fire’s on the fourth floor.

7:18 PM: SFD says it’s a kitchen fire that may have extended further – so far they haven’t found any victims in or near the unit where it started.

7:27 PM: Firefighters report the fire is out and that it did not extend beyond the unit where it started.

7:30 PM: SFD tells our crew at the scene that no one was hurt.

7:50 PM: Since it was a major response, it’ll take a while to clear out. Kelly at California/Graham says buses are queued up waiting to get through.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Fire response in Morgan Junction"

  • HD June 20, 2024 (7:15 pm)
    Massive response! Probably 10-12 fire trucks, ambulances and other personnel flying down Fauntleroy. Stay safe SFD. 

  • B R Loveless June 20, 2024 (7:18 pm)
    Thank you WS Blog!

  • OP June 20, 2024 (7:19 pm)
    Massive response Fauntleroy toward Junction.

  • Myrtle St Resident June 20, 2024 (7:19 pm)
    Total of 25 units responding to this fire per Seattle Fire Department Live… Hope everybody is safely evacuated :-(

  • GF June 20, 2024 (7:21 pm)
    Big response by SFD.

  • ltfd June 20, 2024 (7:24 pm)
    “Large dog” in the fire apt.; they’ve placed it in an unaffected side room, with the door closed & the window open for fresh air.

  • Spike NíConnell June 20, 2024 (7:48 pm)
    I live in these apartments. The smoke traveled upwards and set off the fire alarms for all other floors. When the alarm went off on my floor, I began to really get scared. I could smell plastic burning. It’s a distinct odor.My cat refused to come out from under my bed and I wasn’t looking forward to trying to drag him in a cat carrier downstairs, as I can’t walk without a rollerator. I think I might seriously move to a smaller/shorter building! As I type this, the fire alarm keeps going off!

  • Eugene Aitchison June 20, 2024 (8:08 pm)
