CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School Class of 2024 graduates

By the time West Seattle High School‘s Class of 2024 tossed their caps in the air, the sun had set and the moon shone over Memorial Stadium downtown, following an hour-and-a-half ceremony launching more than 300 grads into the rest of their lives. ASB president Ruby Athan was the first of four student speakers; she spoke of learning to let things go, even as she also urged her classmates to take a moment to pause and appreciate who was surrounding them, one last time. Staff speaker Paul Savino provided comic relief, explaining, “If you can make somebody laugh, you got ’em … it’s a mutually disarming technique.” He and others made mention of the Class of 2024 entering high school in mid-pandemic. The first of two “Lessons of Life” student speakers, Ryan Whitney, talked about “the power of focus” and urged classmates to congratulate themselves because they “crushed high school.” Co-speaker Abdi Abdirahman declared, “We came as kittens and left as Wildcats!” Here’s our video of those first four speakers:

The class had nine valedictorians, and one spoke, Andy Hoff, also giving a nod to “the importance of focus,” specifically finding the “one thing that brings you fulfillment.”

The other eight valedictorians are Payson Gutt, Kamil Ignacio, Clay Kuran, Benjamin Lewis, Nina Lovre, Jackie Martin, Leah Morgan, and Sonya Purcell. After the speakers and a musical performance, WSHS principal Brian Vance presented the class to School Board director Gina Topp, who had joined him in the ceremony-opening processional:

The principal observed, “What a ride this has been,” and assured the new grads, “You’re ready for whatever lies ahead.”

We’ll add the district’s video of the entire ceremony when it’s available.