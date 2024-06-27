CONGRATULATIONS! More statewide honors for West Seattle High School baseball

Their state-championship season is over and the school year is over, but the West Seattle High School baseball program just racked up more honors. Cindy Lockwood sent the report and photos:

West Seattle coaching staff Dylan McLauchlin, Tyler Haggett, and Mike Fahy, with players Caden Fahy and Tristian Buehring, were invited to coach and play at the 2024 WIAA Baseball All-State Games this past weekend in Yakima.

At an awards banquet highlighting player and coach achievements during the 2024 season, Coach Dylan McLauchlin received the WIAA 3A Coach of the Year Award and player Caden Fahy won the WIAA-3A Player of the Year Award.

Congratulations to Coach Dylan and Caden.

WS Players also invited to the All-State Games but unable to attend were Miles Chandler, Bobby Trigg, Matthew Henning.