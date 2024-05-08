Low-low tide, ferry-dock meeting encore, postseason. sports, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Goslings seen along Harbor Avenue – photographed by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: It’s out to -2.8 feet at 11:43 am – even lower tomorrow afternoon, as the tide table shows.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FERRY DOCK MEETING: Another chance to catch up on the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project during today’s noon online meeting with Washington State Ferries. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

POSTSEASON SPORTS: In softball, WSHS plays Eastside Catholic at 1:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). … In baseball, Chief Sealth IHS plays Bishop Blanchet at 4 pm Wednesday, at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

SCHOOL BOARD: Another budget update, with the school closure/consolidation plan now a month away, plus public comments including two topics on which we’ve reported this week, WSHS’s Chinese teacher and Junction FC at Southwest Athletic Complex, all part of the meeting at district HQ downtown (3rd/Lander), viewable live here, 4:15 pm; here’s the agenda.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUN + EVENT SPOTLIGHTS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: This month’s meeting is in person at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 6:30 pm pre-meetijng program, 7:30 pm meeting including an update from the district’s three state legislators – here are agenda details.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

SAN FERMIN AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Live in-store show and signing, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

POETRY: Another literary night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm – PoetryBridge‘s gathering!

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!