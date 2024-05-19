PHOTOS: Busy weekend up north for West Seattle HS, Chief Sealth IHS Marching Bands

(This and next photo sent by Michelle Edwards)

Thanks for the photos! First, we learned from Michelle Edwards and Jim Edwards (who you might know from the West Seattle Big Band and/or West Seattle Grand Parade) that the West Seattle High School (above) and Chief Sealth International High School (below) Marching Bands are in Victoria, B.C. today – performing outside the Parliament buildings as part of Victoria Day weekend festivities.

Shortly after receiving those photos, West Seattle photographer Holli Margell sent images of both bands in the Port Townsend Rhody Festival parade on Saturday:

(This and next photo sent by Holli Margell)

The trip’s not over yet – tomorrow brings the Victoria Day parade, also featuring other student bands from around the region (including the UW). Holli tells us the parade will be streamed on YouTube here, starting at 9 am Monday.