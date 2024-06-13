BIZNOTE: Happy Lemon adding Alki Beach tea shop

Thanks to Alison for the tip! Last year, the boba-and-more tea chain Happy Lemon opened a shop at Westwood Village (in the spot long held by Vatsana’s Thai Restaurant). 15 months later, they are opening another West Seattle shop, according to signage that just went up in the windows at 2718 Alki Avenue SW. That space has been vacant for six years, since Alki Cleaners ended its 19-year run. It’s had at least two preliminary plans since then – in 2021, a potential market, and last year, early-stage documents in city files suggested a pet store. Neither of those advanced, and now the Happy Lemon signage has turned up (no permit applications yet, though, but the new location is listed in the city business-license database). We have an inquiry out to Happy Lemon requesting details. The Happy Lemon website shows 20 Puget Sound-area locations already, from Lynnwood to Olympia.