Celebration of Life planned Thursday for Lena (Angelina) Rose Morel, 1923-2024

Family and friends will gather Thursday to celebrate the life of Lena Morel. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing now:

Lena (Angelina) Rose Morel

Born May 13, 1923, in Seattle to Joseph and Louise Merlino. She went to be with her beloved husband Leon on June 12, 2024. She was 101 years old when she passed away.

Lena was preceded in death by her mother and father Joseph and Louise Merlino, husband Leon, infant son John, and brothers Ernest and Michael.

She brought into this world four sons: Paul, Eugene (Beth), Stephen (Kathy), and Mark (Deanna),

Grandchildren Ryan (Marell), Angela (Ryan Binder), John, Stephanie, Melisa, Tim, Rachel, Anthony (Chelsea), Nicole (Curtis), Jeremy, Christopher (Shaunnacy), Dale (Anna), Stacey (Paco).

Great-Grandchildren Sam, Charlie (Angela), Addy, Evie (Ryan), Lena (Anthony), Natalie, Haley, Kate, Lindsey (Nicole), Preston, Kennedy (Christopher), Savannah, Logan (Dale), Charlotte (Stacey).

Lena attended Beacon Hill Elementary in Seattle. She was very proud of graduating from Immaculate High School and attended many class reunions. In her early life she worked at the family-owned Mission Macaroni, Majorette Macaroni, in the bakery department at the Bon Marche, and at Morel Foundry.

Celebration of life will be June 20th, at an 11:00 AM Catholic Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle. A reception will follow in the OLG church hall. Interment will be at Holyrood Cemetery.

Special THANKS to all the staff at Aegis Living West Seattle for the incredible and amazing love and care they showed our mother.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in West Seattle, where mom volunteered for many years.