FOLLOWUP: Here’s where the ‘Quiet Zone’ project stands, four months in

Thanks to Don Brubeck for that photo from the low bridge showing progress on part of the Terminal 5 Quiet Zone project. As previously reported, it’s a group of crossing changes meant to reduce the need for horn-blowing by trains serving the newly modernized T-5.

(Here’s an official explanation of “quiet zones.”) Don’s photo led us to check in with SDOT on project progress – here’s our questions and their answers:

What’s been completed so far? Since beginning construction in July 2023, we have installed electrical and signal conduit, drainage and paving to support the future signalized intersection at W Marginal Way SW and Elder Bernice White Place. We have also paved a section of the access road north of the W Marginal Way SW and Elder Bernice White Place intersection. We closed Chelan Ave SW, the north leg of the former 5-way intersection to vehicular access. What’s next? We’re currently working on storm water work, including the installation of a storm water filter vault and moving catch basins to meet new curb alignment, and excavating trenches for signal and fiber conduit near the Chelan Ave SW/W Marginal Way SW intersection. We’re also working on the new signal at W Marginal Way SW and Elder Bernice White Place. We’ll also be working with railroad crews to install the new railroad crossing at Elder Bernice White Place. What’s the latest projection for completion? Completion is expected in May 2024 pending railroad crews’ installation of new crossing arms and safety equipment at railroad crossings at both Chelan Ave SW and Elder Bernice White Place.

The “Quiet Zone” work originally was supposed to be complete before the first modernized berth at T-5 was opened; that’s now been almost two years, and the second berth is almost done. Note that this doesn’t affect all train traffic in the area – some trains serve industrial facilities along the Duwamish River, not T-5, and those sections of track are not part of the project.