The report and photo are from Natalie:

My Hyundai Elantra 2020, white, was stolen at 3:50 pm at the Ross parking lot in Seattle. It has an immobilizer installed and a wheel club on. **Reported Stolen to SPD**

License Plate BYG3433

Call 911 if you see it.

9:36 PM NOTE: Natalie clarifies that while she lives in West Seattle, her car was stolen outside the Ross store on Rainier Avenue.