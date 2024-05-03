WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Foot pursuit’ in Morgan Junction

3:39 PM: Not related to the bank robbery, according to police, but they’ve just run after – and detained – two people near California/Fauntleroy. This started when officers spotted a stolen car, occupied and moving. The driver pulled into the Thriftway parking lot, and two people were seen running shortly thereafter, with police chasing them on foot. We haven’t yet heard a description of the car, which is apparently still in the Thriftway lot.

3:43 PM: Officers just told dispatch the plates on the car are from a different car. Meantime, an officer is reported to have minor injuries, reportedly from “hopping a fence” in the foot pursuit.