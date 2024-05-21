TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 21.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showers, high in the mid-50s.. Today’s sunrise was at 5:24 am; sunset will be at 8:48 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*SDOT work at Highland Park Way/Holden continues.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:

*Sound Transit is scheduled to be drilling on 41st SW in the east Junction – here’s the alert info.

NEW SIGNAL

Bill emailed to point this out: “Of interest to cyclists and pedestrians, and a newly active signal drivers need to be aware of: The long-dormant new pedestrian crossing on West Marginal Way SW at 17th Ave SW & SW Marginal Pl SW is active. This allows crossing from the protected bike lane on W Marginal Way SW to the new sidewalk on the north side of W Marginal. Going between the Alki Trail and Duwamish Trail cyclists can avoid riding over the hump at the west end of the lower bridge and waiting at the Chelan intersection.”

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is. … Starting this week, work at the Southworth terminal is closing some lanes there for about 3 weeks.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Open.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (Except the low bridge, for now; SDOT says it’s working on that.)

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!