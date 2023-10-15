HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Fall Festival 2023

2:14 PM: The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is on! You have until 5 pm to get to the 9100 block of California SW for free festival fun at venues on both sides of the street – the activity list and schedule can be seen here. (And if you’re worried about the weather – many of the events/activities are under a canopy or indoors.)

2:43 PM: Bunny visits are immensely popular. Here’s the line:

That’s behind the schoolhouse, where you’ll also find pumpkin bowling:

And music – the Brews Brothers (video later) are playing until 3:

Walking from that area toward the schoolhouse, you’ll find West Seattle photographer Holli Margell‘s decorated photo booth:

3:22 PM: Before the cakewqlk, the cake judging – Josie and her Dia De Muertos cake won big:

Heading outside, to the Fauntleroy Church parking lot, a variety of festival classics – like pumpkin-decorating:

Birdhouse-building too:

Little ones can make salmon hats to wear to the salmon-drumming event one week from today:

Or get up and take a look inside Seattle Fire Engine 37 (nearest one to Fauntleroy):

Along with activities, you’ll also find booths with local organizations, including the Fauntleroy Community Association:

And as we’ve been noting in previews, this is volunteer-powered, including the crossing guards helping people get safely between the venues:

The rain has remained light, but again, there’s plenty to do indoors too – the West Seattle Big Band has just started its set (inside The Hall at Fauntleroy on the schoolhouse’s south end)! Festival’s only half-over – still time to get here and have fun until 5.