NEXT WEEKEND: Nationally renowned team invites you to a jump-rope show in West Seattle

(Rain City Ropeworks team members in 2023 world competition, photo courtesy Zack Hill)

Before they travel for national competition, West Seattle’s award-winning Rain City Ropeworks jump-rope team invites you to their show next weekend – Sunday, June 9, 2:30 pm at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee) – here’s the invitation!

Join us for our annual Jump Rope Community Show, featuring the dynamic performances of the the Rain City Ropeworks Jump Rope Team! This family-friendly event will feature exciting routines from all team members, including members of our national team who will be traveling to Utah to compete in June. Enjoy fun audience activities, meet the team, and participate in our silent auction with fabulous items from our wonderful community sponsors. Plus, there will be other fun giveaways! You won’t want to miss this event!

Get tickets here; help us meet our fundraising goals here.