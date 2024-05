One option for this cloudy Saturday afternoon – enjoy local art and meet the artists! We just visited the Feather in the Wind multi-artist pop-up over Alki Arts (6030 California SW) – there we found Diane Bellisario:

Kassie Hennessey:

Tracy Mintz:

And Damian Grava:

The pop-up is open until 7 tonight and again noon-6 on Sunday.