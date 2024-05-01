West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Woman shot on 27th SW

May 22, 2024 2:57 am
2:57 AM: Police and fire are arriving at a reported shooting scene in the 9400 block of 27th SW. A woman is reported to have been shot in the leg.

3:04 AM: The victim is reported to be in her 30s or 40s with a “gunshot wound to each leg.” No information over the air yet about the circumstances of the shooting or suspect(s) description.

3:20 AM: No one is reported to be in custody. We listened back to the first few minutes of dispatch audio (from approximately 2:45 am); the dispatcher told police that callers reported five to 15 shots, and “three unknown-race males in black clothing and black hoods … running westbound.” The dispatcher told officers that the victim was inside a residence but the shots “came from outside.”

  • Karen J May 22, 2024 (3:02 am)
    I heard the shots ( woke me up) a rapid succession of multiple shots. And then all the sirens. Hope everyone is ok. 

