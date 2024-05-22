ELECTION 2024: New ballot dropbox in West Seattle

Thanks to Conrad Cipoletti, vice president of the Morgan Community Association, for the tip! For the first time in four years, West Seattle has a new King County Elections ballot dropbox – the fourth one on the peninsula, after High Point Library, The Junction, and South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). This one has popped up on the sidewalk in front of the north end of Morgan Junction Park, in the 6400 block of California SW. We have an inquiry out to KC Elections; next election will be the August 6 primary. (And you’ll be able to see the new ballot box up close and personal during the Morgan Junction. Community Festival, which MoCA is presenting in and around the park 10 am-2 pm Saturday, June 15.)