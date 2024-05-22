GOT PHOTOS? Log House Museum looking for West Duwamish Greenbelt views

The West Duwamish Greenbelt is our city’s longest stretch of unbroken forest, running through eastern West Seattle – and if you have images of it, the Log House Museum would like to see them! Here’s the call for contributions:

(Photo courtesy West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group)

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group invite community members to submit photographs and other artistic depictions of the West Duwamish Greenbelt for an upcoming exhibit at the Log House Museum.

The Greenbelt, the city’s largest contiguous forest, spans 500 acres from Pigeon Point to Westcrest Park, from the Duwamish Waterway to Puget Ridge. The exhibit will highlight its indigenous and industrial history, the story of civic advocacy that led to its protection, and – through community-sourced submissions – contemporary depictions of its flora, fauna, and urban stories.

Submissions can include historical or contemporary images and documentary or artistic representations. Submissions that depict the diversity of the Greenbelt, including both natural and urban environments, are encouraged.

Submissions are due by June 10. To submit, use this online form.

Questions? Contact museum@loghousemuseum.org or call us at 206.350.0999