ELECTION 2024: Want to run for something? It’s Filing Week

If you want to run for one of the state/local positions that’ll be on the ballot this November, this is your week to do it: It’s King County Elections‘ filing week. Here’s the list of what’s up for election this fall. The local positions of note include both 34th Legislative District state representatives (incumbents Joe Fitzgibbon and Emily Alvarado already have filed to run for re-election) and citywide Council Position 8 (to which Tanya Woo was appointed – now the final year of the term goes to whoever wins). Here’s how to file; here’s who has filed so far. 5 pm Friday (May 10) is the deadlinr.