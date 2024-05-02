COUNTDOWN: 9 days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2024, 2 days until The Map

The map for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday, May 11) is almost ready! We’re expecting to publish the map, plus the link to the printable guide, on Saturday morning (5/4) as promised (though formatting more than 500 entries has taken extra time!). Starting Saturday morning, by 9 am, look for the link here on WSB and at westseattlegaragesale.com. If you have seen a map anywhere else before then, it’s NOT this year’s map and should be clearly marked with whatever year it’s from.

Two reminders from our last update:

-If you have a few things to sell but nowhere to sell them, two registered WSCGSD sites have offered spaces for small sellers – Hotwire Coffee and West Seattle Eagles. We don’t know the status of whether they’ve maxed out signups or not, so please check directly with them.

-If your nonprofit is interested in post-Garage Sale Day donations of certain kinds of items, please let us know ASAP so we can list it on that particular page of our WSCGSD site.

Official WSCGSD hours on Saturday, May 11, are 9 am to 3 pm, but some sellers will start earlier and/or end later, while at least 10 sellers are adding extra days – all that info will be in their listings, on the map and in the guide. And watch here for previews starting this Saturday, especially mini-lists we usually make of which sale numbers are offering certain popular items (toys, tools, etc.).