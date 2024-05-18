YOU CAN HELP: Alki UCC’s monthly clothing-donation drive, concurrent with vandalism-response community art creation

(Photo courtesy Alki UCC)

Alki UCC members have been preparing materials like those for tomorrow’s community art event in response to vandalism and theft of banners outside the building they share with Kol HaNeshamah. The backstory is here, and all are invited to stop by and participate, 11:15 am to 12:30 pm at 6115 SW Hinds. Tomorrow is also the monthly community donation drive hosted by Alki UCC, with the opportunity to drop off items 11 am-3 pm in front of the church (which is where the community art event also is happening). This month, they say: “Men’s work clothes are a continued priority! Our donations drive serves many men participating in day labor who go through a lot of jeans, khakis, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, work boots, jackets … and lots of NEW socks to keep their feet healthy.”