BIZNOTE: New look for The Beer Junction

After 14 years, The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) is getting a new look. Proprietor Corey Leitch sent the announcement:

The Beer Junction is thrilled to announce the launch of its new brand identity, marking an exciting chapter in the establishment’s journey since opening its doors in 2010.

The centerpiece of the rebrand is a contemporary logo depicting the familiar sight of a hand gripping a beer bottle, with the cap bursting off the top, symbolizing the release of the beverage and the joyful anticipation of that first sip.

This dynamic image encapsulates The Beer Junction’s role as a facilitator of memorable beer experiences. It represents the art and ritual of properly pouring and appreciating a finely crafted beer, capturing the essence of the establishment’s passion for fostering beer culture and community. …