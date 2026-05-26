Paddle Battle pickleball tournament Sunday to benefit West Seattle High School student-athletes

(WSB photo from last year’s Paddle Battle)

Pickleball players still have time to sign up for the second annual West Seattle Paddle Battle, benefiting WSHS student-athletes via the WS Booster Club, now less than a week away, 8 am-5 pm Sunday, May 31, at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement:

The WS Booster Club invites the community to participate in the 2nd Annual Paddle Battle Pickleball Tournament, presented by Murder Hornet Hot Sauce, benefiting student-athletes at WSHS.

This fun community event is a great opportunity to gather family, neighbors, and friends for a day of pickleball and support for WSHS student-athletes. Proceeds from the tournament will help strengthen programs and opportunities for local student-athletes.

Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up and join the fun. Join us for a great day of competition, community, and support for WSHS!

Learn more & REGISTER HERE