5:40 PM: A crash is reported to be partly blocking 12th/Holden, so if you’re headed that way, you’ll want to detour for a while. No major injuries reported so far – one SFD engine dispatched.

5:59 PM: Another traffic alert, while we’re still in PM prime time:

Thanks to Ian for the photo and report: “There’s a big tree down behind Safeway in the Junction, on Edmunds. It is partially blocking the street, cones are in place.” As the photo shows, SDOT is on the scene.