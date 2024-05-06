BASEBALL: West Seattle High School headed for Metro championship game and state tournament after win tonight

(WSB photos)

#42 Sabin Tomlinson jumped exuberantly as he finished rounding the bases following a two-run sixth-inning homer that helped power the West Seattle HS Wildcats to a 4-0 Metro League Tournament semifinal win tonight.

The win over Seattle Prep at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center sends WSHS not only to the Metro championship game but also to the state tournament. #17 Matthew Henning got the complete-game shutout win, yielding only five hits and two walks while amassing four strikeouts.

The Wildcats’ two other RBIs tonight were by #2 Bobby Trigg and #5 Matthew Hazlegrove. WSHS, under head coach Dylan Mclauchlin, will play the championship game, also at Steve Cox, at 7 pm Saturday (May 11), versus the winner of the other semifinal game – under way right now – between Eastside Catholic and Ballard.