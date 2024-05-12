12 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Caspian Tern and Crow at Alki, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOCAL YARN STORES TOUR: Seattle Yarn (2701 California SW) is participating again this year!

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get food from MOD Pizza at Westwood Village today and part of the proceeds go to White Center Heights Elementary – this flyer explains.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am Wednesdays at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: DO fix what IS broke, to reconfigure the saying. Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE KIWANIS HOSTS STATE SENATOR: 6 pm dinner meeting of the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle features State Sen. Joe Nguyen, at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW). All welcome – please RSVP to Denis at 206-601-4136 or dsapiro@live.com. “There will be a question and answer period. Attendees are encouraged to arrive prior 6 PM to order off the regular menu.”

FREE ART CLASS: Watercolor mixed-media class, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 6-8 pm.

FREE GROUP RUNS: The weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run welcomes all levels, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Hear The Avett Brothers’ new album, 6 pm. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you’re planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, etc., and it’s open to the community, please send us info so we can get it onto West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!