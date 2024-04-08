WEDNESDAY: Two city councilmembers @ 34th District Democrats’ meeting

This Wednesday (April 10), two city councilmembers – District 1’s Ron Saka and citywide Position 8’s Tanya Woo – will speak at the monthly meeting of our area’s largest political group, the 34th District Democrats. All are welcome at the online meeting. After each councilmember speaks, they’re scheduled to answer questions. Also on the agenda (see it here) for the group’s meeting, members will vote on several proposed endorsements. The meeting is set to start at 7:30 pm (after a 6:30 pm pre-meeting program) and you can get the link by registering here.