TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Mid-April Monday

7:20 AM: As noted in comments, there’s water on the road under the 1st Ave S Bridge. Regional media shows the water rained down from the deck above and that it’s been stopped.

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, April 15, tax-deadline day, and the first day back for all the schools that were on spring break last week.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, chance of rain, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:19 am, sunset at 8:00 pm.

(Sunday sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

ROAD-WORK UPDATE

Paving’s done on 21st/22nd/23rd.

SPORTS-RELATED TRAFFIC

-In SODO, Mariners’ homestand continues with an evening game against the Reds.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here – lots of trip cancellations this week.

Water Taxi today – Back to regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. Reminder, Friday/Saturday later-evening sailings start this week.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – remember, it’ll be closed to surface traffic April 19-28 – still waiting to hear what time the closure begins on Friday:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!