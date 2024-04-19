The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Recent photo of tulips in Gatewood by Kelly Kauffman, who’s wondering about the name of this variety)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WATER TAXI EXTENDED HOURS: First night of the Water Taxi’s spring/summer hours, which add Friday and Saturday later-evening service each week.

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s just-announced closure days continue; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: 5-10 pm, Class of 226 students will hang out with your kids – potty-trained through 13 – at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as a fundraiser – details in our calendar listing.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT KENYON HALL: Monthly open mic – singer/songwriter incubator – free, all ages! 6 pm signups, 6:30 pm music. (7904 35th SW)

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7-9 pm, Midnight Mystery Theater performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Strange Music Artist Jehry Robinson, hosted by Tonk Seven, special guest Jay Fiddy. Doors at 7 pm, all ages. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

THIRD WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The current play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Megadose, Nug, Sneaker Wave. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

