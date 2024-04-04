Spruce Hill Winery: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Spruce Hill Winery as a new WSB sponsor. New sponsors get to tell you about themselves – here’s what Spruce Hill Winery wants you to know:

Spruce Hill Winery is owned and operated by Mark and Jo Bader, former longtime residents of West Seattle. While we recently moved out of the area, we raised our now-grown kids in West Seattle and still have many ties there.

Our winemaking goes back 20 years, from humble beginnings in our garage, to working for other wineries, and finally to opening our own winery. We are both graduates of Northwest Wine Academy at South Seattle College. We are a small, family-owned operation, and we make the wine ourselves in our SODO facility, from selecting the grapes to bottling the final product. We are involved in every step of the process and are proud to offer our guests a taste of our craft and passion.

We love being outdoors, and our brand and artwork reflect our love and appreciation of the Pacific Northwest. The Spruce Hill Winery name and iconic mountain view on the label were inspired by a visit to one of our favorite places, the Hoh Rainforest in Olympic National Park, where we were awed by the majestic Sitka Spruce trees. Our mission is to make premium wine, sourced from some of the best vineyards in Washington State. From crisp whites perfect for warm weather to bold, full-bodied reds, we have a selection of wines to suit every taste.

Our tasting room in SODO is a 7-minute drive from the Junction, just two blocks north of the West Seattle Bridge on 4th Ave S. It has an industrial vibe, with active winemaking often happening during tasting room hours, especially in the fall. We are always happy to answer questions about winemaking or show guests around the production space.

We share our tasting room space with another winery, T2 Cellar, owned by West Seattle residents Todd Threlkeld and Anne Stevens, and Republic of Cider. The businesses run independently but guests can select from any of the offerings in the tasting room, creating an opportunity for everyone at the table to get exactly what they want. Guests appreciate our easy-to-find location, our close proximity to several other wineries, easy free parking, and, of course, our delicious wines! Spruce Hill Winery is a member of Seattle Urban Wineries, a trade organization that focuses on promoting Seattle area wineries and tasting rooms.

Spruce Hill Winery Tasting Room is at 2960 4th Ave. S., #109. Hours are Friday, 3-6 pm; Saturday, 1-6 pm. Questions? info@sprucehillwinery.com or 206-588-6643.

