No Water Taxi, and what else to know about your West Seattle Saturday

(Northern Flickers, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to April’s second weekend! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NO WATER TAXI: Service is canceled for today and tomorrow while the crew and vessels get ready for the added spring/summer service (Friday/Saturday later-evening runs) starting in the coming week. Service resumes Monday.

NO SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR MEETING: As noted late last night, our area’s Seattle School Board director Gina Topp had to cancel the community-conversation meeting that was supposed to happen at 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store‘s where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Second of two days for the Huskies’ second and final Alki Beach tournament of the season – starting with UW’s first game of the day at 10 am; see the schedule here.

EARLY EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERING: 10 am-1 pm at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

UNDERWATER CLEANUP: During this Water Taxi-less day, Seattle Dive Tours is leading an underwater cleanup off Seacrest, 11 am-1 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

WONDER WALK – FORAGING FOR BEGINNERS: 11 am at Camp Long (5200 SW Dawson) – check to see if tickets (by donation) are left!

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

LOW TIDE: Beachwalking alert – the tide is out to -1.4 feet at 3:07 pm today.

FLYOVER? The Mariners‘ 6:40 pm home game vs. the Cubs is “Salute to Armed Forces Night.” Will that bring a flyover? We asked the M’s Friday. We didn’t get a reply. But if you see unusual aircraft activity this evening … you’ve been forewarned.

SECOND WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT C & P: Guitar Gil performs 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Emerald City King’s Ball – Crown Jewels April Fools Drag King Show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, 21+, tickets available here.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Soul Focus FM is at the Room. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

