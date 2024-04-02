Look ahead 20 years in one night: ‘Draft One Seattle Plan’ WS open house Wednesday

As reported here last month, the city is revising the Comprehensive Plan – meant to look ahead 20 years, but updated every 10 years or so – and hosting open houses for info, Q&A, and comments. The West Seattle open house for what’s now called the Draft One Seattle Plan is tomorrow night (Wednesday, April 3), 6-7:30 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle). Our March report looked at some of the changes envisioned for District 1; here’s a map featured in D-1 City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s latest newsletter:

Share your thoughts and get your questions answered by dropping in at any time during tomorrow’s event. You can browse the full draft plan here; see the full list of upcoming events (including an online meeting) here; provide comments online here (May 6 is the deadline).