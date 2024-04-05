CLOSURE ALERT: West Seattle low bridge closing ‘for about one week’ later this month

The West Seattle low bridge’s long-anticipated control/communication-system upgrade is about to happen – and when it does, later this month, the bridge will close to surface use – driving, riding, rolling, walking, running, etc. – “for about one week,” according to this announcement today from SDOT, though the exact dates aren’t finalized yet:

Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) control and communications system upgrades scheduled for April 19-28, 2024

Anticipated one-week closure during this time

Planning, design, and construction for the initial phase of the Spokane St Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Program took place from 2020 to 2022. Subsequent phases of this work will continue into 2025. The work taking place in April 2024 will be to upgrade the current control and communications system.

The control system activation work taking place in April will require rerouting the control tower wires from the high bridge to a new conduit beneath the West Duwamish Waterway.

From April 19 through April 28, crews will reroute the control tower wires from the high bridge to a new conduit beneath the West Duwamish Waterway that connects to the motors that open and close the bridge. This operation will require closing the low bridge for people driving, biking, and walking for about one week. We will share more details about the timing of this upcoming closure as planning efforts continue.

To support travelers impacted by the closure, and to help make transit access easier and more affordable, we’ve partnered with King County Metro to make it even easier to ride the bus or West Seattle Water Taxi with Transit Go Tickets throughout the closure. This offer will provide a daily round trip over the Duwamish while the bridge is closed. To access the offer, follow the directions below using the Transit Go Ticket app and rewards code LOWBRIDGE24. This code will become active on April 19, 2024. The fares are funded by the Seattle Transit Measure, which was passed by voters in 2020.