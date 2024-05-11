Community Garage Sale Day and more for your West Seattle Saturday!

After a night of skywatching, a day of shopping/selling/mingling!

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Marilyn at Sale #499 (10432 40th SW) was first on Friday to send us a pic of what she’s selling today – that’s what you see above. So much person-to-person recycling is about to happen all over the peninsula, the first WSCGSD with more than 500 sales registered! 9 am-3 pm are the official hours, but some sellers are starting earlier, some are closing earlier … all that info is in their listings on our interactive online map, as well as the downloadable/printable guide. Check the online map page for last-minute cancellations as well as links to all the mini-lists we’ve featured during the past week (even one with the sales that promise lemonade stands, since it’s going to be another warm day!). Watch for as-it-happens coverage here starting at 9 am.

Here are other notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE COMMUNITY WORKOUTS: 3 FIT4MOM events at Alki this morning, as early as 7:30 am – info in our calendar listing.

STAMP OUT HUNGER: Put out your bag of nonperishable food for the letter carriers’ donation drive before 8 am.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT FYI: President Biden stayed downtown overnight and is scheduled to fly out of SEA Airport by 2:45 pm. He’ll be on the move to campaign fundraising before then so, if you have to go off-peninsula, you’re forewarned.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Southwest Library is closed Saturdays through June 4.

WATER TAXI’S LATER-EVENING RUNS: Spring/summer season for the West Seattle Water Taxi continues, so it’s making later-evening runs tonight.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store is where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

CASCADIA FRESH MARKET’S OPENING WEEKEND: Go buy affordable healthy food at this new neighborhood store launching a four-month test run at 5444 Delridge Way SW, open 10 am-7 pm today. Here’s our story explaining what it’s all about!

WORK IN THE FOREST: Celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity by helping the Westcrest Park madrone forest, 10 am-1 pm – RSVP link and more info is in our calendar listing.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: Performances and activities as well as celebration of the flowers, first of two days for this annual festival, 11 am-4 pm. See the performance schedule here. (6000 16th SW, north side of South Seattle College north parking lot)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE COMMUNITY SKATE: 1-3 pm at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SPRING FAMILY FAIR: 2-5 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), activities and special guests including Bubbleman! Free, all ages.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

MOTHER’S DAY SCRAPBOOKING AND TACO BAR: 4:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), create a Mother’s Day scrapbook page with the West Seattle Rainbow Assembly #18 – info and RSVP link in our calendar listing.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: West Seattle HS plays for the Metro League championship vs. Ballard at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, 7 pm.

THE GRIOT PARTY: Spoken word at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: “Festival of Friends: Bandmixers, doors 7 pm, music 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover, 21+.

NORTHERN LIGHTS AGAIN TONIGHT? Another solar flare was headed our way last night – so it’s a possibility. We’ll be on aurora watch again tonight after dark.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Teddy Ruckspin & Justa The Bop Oligarch. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

