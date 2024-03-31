WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Bunnies and Bald Eagles

Four wildlife photos for a sunny Sunday. Advance warning, the last one – which might be described as a Bald Eagle with its Easter brunch – is a bit graphic. But first, two bunny views – first, from Jerry Simmons:

Second, an extreme close-up from Steve Bender:

We also have two views of local Bald Eagles. This juvenile was photographed by David Hutchinson at Alki:

And an anonymous reader saw this one on SW Raymond, dining on what they said was an Opossum:

As always, thanks for the memorable photos! We also include a photo every day with our event list – sometimes wildlife, sometimes simply neighborhood sightings, or sunrise/sunset scenes – westseattleblog@gmail.com is where to send them.