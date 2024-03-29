WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Budget Blinds van stolen, sample books strewn

From Angela at Budget Blinds-West Seattle (2403 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor):

This morning between 6-7 am one of our Budget Blinds vans was stolen. It was seen around 6:50am between Brandon and 46th Ave SW. A wonderful & helpful neighbor spotted the van and as it drove past her many sample books flew out and onto the street. They were picked up and stored for us to come pick up. We’ve collected 5 so far. Here are a couple photo for reference. If anyone happens to see any more books, or any info on the van, please message me?

License Plate D27632B

2006 Ford Econoline