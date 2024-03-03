WEEK AHEAD: Another round of West Seattle light-rail station planning Tuesday

The Sound Transit Board is still months away from finalizing the light-rail route into West Seattle – that will happen after the final Environmental Impact Statement is made public. In the meantime, the agency, working with the city, is continuing to plan the four stations (Junction, Avalon, Delridge, SODO) – based on the locations that are so far considered the “preferred alternative.” Tuesday night, the agency returns to West Seattle for an open-house-style meeting following up on the one held four months ago. They promise that the meeting will be “an opportunity to see how your feedback informs ongoing station area designs” – feedback from a survey last fall as well as from the October meeting. (Additional station-planning info was shown at a subsequent meeting of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition.) “Station area designs” is a reference to not only the stations themselves but also how other transportation – buses, bicycles, etc. – will be routed for arrivals and transfers, and also what will happen to station-adjacent sites that will be used for construction staging. Some are envisioned as “transit-oriented development.” The Tuesday meeting is set for 5:30-7:30 pm “with a short presentation at 6 pm,” at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds, lower-level entrance off the parking lot). The projected launch date for the $4 billion light-rail extension remains late 2032.